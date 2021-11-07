NFL rumors: Kyler Murray faces 'uphill battle' to play vs. 49ers

Report: Kyler faces 'uphill battle' to play against 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will try to play Sunday against the 49ers, but it isn't looking good for the dual-threat star.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Murray faces "an uphill battle" and there "isn’t a ton of optimism." Murray did not practice this week as he recovers from an ankle injury. If he can't go, veteran QB Colt McCoy would start against San Francisco.

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray, who didn’t practice this week because of an ankle injury, will try to go, but there isn’t a ton of optimism for it, sources say. Colt McCoy took all the first-team reps and is ready. No one has ruled Murray out, but it appears to be an uphill battle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2021

There also is a chance the Cardinals are without their top receiver, too.

Hopkins, who has only missed two games in his entire career, is battling a hamstring injury and also didn't practice all week. He's considered a game-time decision.

#AZCardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, who has battled a hamstring and didn’t practice all week, is considered a game-time decision, source said. He almost always plays, but if there is ever an exception, this may be it. But Hopkins will try. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2021

Both Hopkins and Murray played against the 49ers earlier this season in a 17-10 win for Arizona. Hopkins had six receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. Murray completed 22 of his 31 attempst for 239 yards and one TD.

The Cardinals lead the NFC West at 7-1 while the 49ers are looking to get back to .500. A win would improve their record to 4-4.

