NFL rumors: Kyle Shanahan, 49ers fined for coach not wearing mask

Report: NFL fines Shanahan, 49ers for coach not wearing mask

The NFL sent a clear message to Kyle Shanahan and other NFL coaches: Wear a mask.

The 49ers coach, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio all were fined $100,000 by the league for not wearing a mask during Sunday's games, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources.

Additionally, the 49ers, Seahawks and Broncos were all fined $250,000 because those coaches weren't wearing masks.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging around the country and world, the NFL sent a memo to teams on Sept. 14 to remind them that coaches, players and other personnel must wear face coverings while on the sideline to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

“[W]e must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent wrote in a memo obtained by Pro Football Talk last week. “Becoming careless or ignoring face covering and physical distancing requirements will put the 2020 season at risk.”

If you want to know how serious the NFL is about this, the $250,000 fine levied on the 49ers, Seahawks and Broncos is the same amount the New England Patriots were fined for their involvement in the 2007 Spygate scandal.

It's a large sum of money for Shanahan, but he did sign a new contract extension with the 49ers during the offseason.

We'll see if Shanahan, Carroll and Fangio got the message from the NFL, or if they continue to skirt the rules and guidelines in Week 3.