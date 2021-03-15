NFL rumors: Kyle Long, Raiders to meet after guard ended retirement

Report: Kyle Long meeting with Raiders after ending retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One of Howie Long's sons could be continuing the Raiders legacy carried by the family.

Three-time Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long, who ended his one-year retirement last week, reportedly will meet with Las Vegas on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday night, citing a source.

Three-time Pro Bowl G Kyle Long, who is coming out of retirement, is scheduled to visit Monday with the Las Vegas Raiders, per source. Long is scheduled to visit KC next. Long's father, Howie, had a Hall-of-Fame career for Raiders and another Long now in play for the franchise. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore confirmed the Long visit to the Raiders' facility.

An confirm that Kyle Long will be visiting the @Raiders this week — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) March 15, 2021

Long, 32, was drafted No. 20 overall in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft and played seven years with the Chicago Bears before retiring following the 2019 season.

Schefter also reported that Long will visit the rival Kansas City Chiefs, so a union with the Raiders is no sure thing just yet.

But the Raiders are making wholesale changes to their offensive line this offseason, so bringing in Long makes sense.

The Raiders reportedly are trading tackle Trent Brown to the New England Patriots, and veteran guards Gabe Jackson and Richie Incognito reportedly will be released by Las Vegas.

Story continues

The elder Long starred as a defensive end for the Oakland and Los Angeles Raiders from 1981 through 1993. He was named to two All-Pro team and selected to the Pro Bowl eight times. In 2000, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It's not a certainty that the younger Long will join the team his father played, but the nostalgic tug will be there when he meets with owner Mark Davis, general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden on Monday.