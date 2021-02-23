NFL rumors: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers had preliminary contract exchanges
As some petition to feature the fullback more in today's modern NFL, the position is alive and well in the 49ers' offense.
That is, if pending free agent Kyle Juszczyk returns this offseason. Luckily, it appears the two sides are working together towards a possible new contract. However, nothing is for certain.
Josina Anderson reported Tuesday morning that Juszczyk and the 49ers have had a "few preliminary exchanges" this offseason before the new league year begins next month.
The 49ers are unlikely to extend any of their key players before they hit free agency this offseason, meaning Juice likely will test the waters on the open market. A reunion still could be in store, though.
Juszczyk is a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense. He carried the ball a career-high 17 times last season for 64 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran also had 19 receptions for 202 yards and four TDs, which tied a career-high.
Juszczyk is considered the best fullback in football, and has made the Pro Bowl in five straight seasons -- four with the 49ers. His impact goes well beyond his stats, and the 49ers have to do what they can to keep him as a dynamic weapon in Shanahan's offense.