Breaking News:

Tiger Woods hospitalized after single-car accident in Los Angeles area

NFL rumors: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers had preliminary contract exchanges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dalton Johnson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Juice, 49ers had 'preliminary exchanges' on new deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As some petition to feature the fullback more in today's modern NFL, the position is alive and well in the 49ers' offense. 

That is, if pending free agent Kyle Juszczyk returns this offseason. Luckily, it appears the two sides are working together towards a possible new contract. However, nothing is for certain. 

Josina Anderson reported Tuesday morning that Juszczyk and the 49ers have had a "few preliminary exchanges" this offseason before the new league year begins next month. 

The 49ers are unlikely to extend any of their key players before they hit free agency this offseason, meaning Juice likely will test the waters on the open market. A reunion still could be in store, though. 

RELATED: 49ers among teams interested in Miami TE Jordan in draft

Juszczyk is a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense. He carried the ball a career-high 17 times last season for 64 yards and two touchdowns. The veteran also had 19 receptions for 202 yards and four TDs, which tied a career-high. 

Juszczyk is considered the best fullback in football, and has made the Pro Bowl in five straight seasons -- four with the 49ers. His impact goes well beyond his stats, and the 49ers have to do what they can to keep him as a dynamic weapon in Shanahan's offense.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • REPORT: Ben Roethlisberger met with Pittsburgh Steelers brass on Tuesday

    The first of what I'm sure will be many meetings happened on Tuesday between Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers president Art Rooney II.

  • Terry Fontenot: We have to make some hard decisions on Falcons roster

    The Falcons overhauled their football operation this offseason with new General Manager Terry Fontenot and new head coach Arthur Smith. But Atlanta has a tall task ahead to get the roster ready for the 2021 season. The club is one of a few in bad shape with the salary cap. Though the final number has [more]

  • Spotrac predicts Titans sign Matt Judon, re-sign two of their free agents

    The Titans will be on the right track if Spotrac's predictions come true.

  • Russell Wilson's price tag revealed as more NFL teams show interest in Seahawks QB

    How much is Russell Wilson really worth in a trade?

  • 400-pound PRIDE alum Zuluzinho floors opponent at buzzer, celebrates too soon, loses fight

    At age 42, Zuluzinho showed he can still pack a punch and nearly pulled off an upset.

  • DeMarcus Cousins released by Rockets; is he a fit for Boston?

    DMC is free, but would he be a good fit for the Celtics?

  • 2020 first-round bust Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done with' Titans after ultimatum from GM

    Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?

  • Wild's Marcus Foligno asks linesmen to break up fight as he bloodies Sharks' Nikolai Knyzhov

    Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno calls off a fight against San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov and ends up with a Gordie Howe hat trick.

  • Lakers news: Guard Quinn Cook to be waived after nearly two seasons

    The Los Angeles Lakers are parting ways with guard Quinn Cook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

  • NFL rumors: Malcolm Jenkins tries to correct one major Carson Wentz myth

    The stories and reports surrounding Colts QB Carson Wentz are varied, but his former teammates know the truth. By Adam Hermann

  • Bryce Harper arrives at Phillies spring training with Phanatic bat, Clearwooder shirt

    Bryce Harper is in the house.

  • Mavericks gauging trade value of former Knick Kristaps Porzingis: report

    The Mavericks have reached out to the Golden State Warriors to gauge interest in a Kristaps Porzingis trade.

  • Peter King’s five mock trade proposals for Deshaun Watson

    Peter King shares five trade proposals he created for teams in the hunt for Deshaun Watson that could blow the Texans away.

  • Chris Godwin: I won’t put myself in miserable situation for a few extra dollars

    Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is one of a handful of key players from the Super Bowl LV champs that are on their way to free agency next month and he shared some of his thoughts about the situation on Tuesday. Godwin was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and said that he thinks [more]

  • Cam Newton gives emphatic answer when asked if he’d return to Patriots

    Cam Newton wouldn't say if he and the Patriots have stayed in touch this offseason.

  • Myles Turner launches fundraiser for Texas families hurt by storm after troll's Venmo request

    "Here's a penny for your thoughts."

  • Titans Twitter roasts Isaiah Wilson saying he’s done with team

    Titans Twitter didn't hold back after Wilson deleted his tweet.

  • How Naomi Osaka became the most formidable force in women's tennis

    When Jennifer Brady walks out to face Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Melbourne final, she will be taking on the human equivalent of a Formula One car, according to Osaka’s physical trainer Yutaka Nakamura. Of course, any trainer will naturally talk up his or her client – that’s just part of the job. But in Osaka’s case, the last fortnight has done much to support Nakamura’s claim. Always nifty around the court, she has added a new level of dynamism to her game this year – especially when returning serve. Starting from a wrestler’s crouch, Osaka has been moving into her first step with such power and balance that even Serena Williams – the best server the game has seen – was broken four times in nine attempts during Thursday’s semi-final. “Naomi is an unbelievable athlete,” Nakamura told Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview. “She is explosive, agile, and that’s why I compare her to a Formula One car. People say that her 120mph serve and her forehand are her weapons, but I think her speed can be a weapon too. “I worked with Maria Sharapova for eight years,” Nakamura added. “Maria built her legacy on the court. But with Naomi, it’s just another level. As an athlete but also as an activist, she has a different voice and she has a different vibe. “After Sharapova, I thought I had enough of travelling around the world and being with athletes one-on-one,” said Nakamura, who joined Osaka’s camp in July. “I had dedicated my life to the tour, and I didn’t see how anyone could go above and beyond Sharapova. But when I started working with Naomi, I thought ‘This is a different experience.’” Naomi Osaka exclusive column: ‘Why I use my voice in the fight for what is right’ If she can overcome Brady – the 22nd seed from the USA – on Rod Laver Arena tomorrow, Osaka will move to four majors, one behind Sharapova on the chart. But these are very different stories. Sharapova’s titles were spread over nine different seasons, and the pursuit of them ate up almost the entirety of her career. Whereas Osaka feels like she is only just beginning. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams – a statistic that she could improve to four out of five tomorrow. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. As a Japanese citizen who has lived in the USA for most of his life, Nakamura understands the tension between Osaka’s different ancestral heritages. He also uses his two languages to “draw on different parts of Naomi. When I am trying to fire her up, I sometimes speak English and sometimes Japanese. I am still playing with it. “I think that cultural diversity is a gift,” Nakamura added. “Japanese culture is very strong on discipline. Physically, we tend to be on the small side. But Naomi has that blend, just like Tiger Woods, who once claimed he was ‘Cablinasian’. Her father is from Haiti and her mother is Japanese. “It’s interesting to compare her with Maria, who had that Russian mindset that ‘I will do whatever it takes.’ Naomi is more introverted, but someone with a lot of inner strength. Her capacity to train, the intensity she can handle, goes above and beyond anything I had expected.”

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar next month because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Carmelo Anthony explains the real reason he returned to Trail Blazers in free agency

    There was one thing that mattered for Carmelo Anthony above all else in free agency.