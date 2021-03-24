NFL rumors: K'Waun Williams, 49ers agree to one-year free-agent contract

Report: Williams agrees to re-sign with 49ers on one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After re-signing Trent Williams, Jason Verrett, Kyle Juszczyk, Emmanuel Moseley and Jaquiski Tartt, the 49ers only had one more priority free agent to retain.

They did that Wednesday when they reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with cornerback K'Waun Williams, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported.

A return to SF was always possible, and now it’s reality for the versatile DB. K’Waun Williams gets a 1-year deal. https://t.co/YWfosRuHRN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021

Williams, one of the best nickelbacks in the game, recently visited with the Kansas City Chiefs but chose to return to the Bay for one more season with the 49ers.

Securing Williams gives the 49ers a solid secondary with Verrett, Moseley, Williams and Jimmie Ward locked into their roles. There will be a competition for the second starting safety position.

The 49ers now have checked every box on the free-agency to-do list and will head toward the NFL draft with no glaring needs on their roster and the freedom and flexibility to go any route they choose with the No. 12 pick.

