NFL rumors: Kris Kocurek to remain with 49ers amid Texans coordinator interest

One key member of the 49ers' coaching staff appears to be staying put.

After former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans accepted the Houston Texans' head coaching job on Jan. 31, 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek received interest from the Texans for the open defensive coordinator position under Ryans.

KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson reported Monday, citing league sources, that Kocurek will not join Ryans' staff and will remain with the 49ers.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported Thursday, citing a league source, that the 49ers were weighing the option of promoting Kocurek to defensive coordinator to replace Ryans.

#49ers are committed to having a true process of vetting their next hire at defensive coordinator, even with Vic Fangio's vast resume, per league source.



The #49ers are still evaluating candidates including Chris Harris, Steve Wilks & the possibility of promoting Kris Kocurek. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 2, 2023

Former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks reportedly also is in the mix to become the 49ers' next defensive coordinator.

Kocurek joined the 49ers' staff after the 2018 season and is beloved throughout the locker room. Regardless of what his role will be, San Francisco will be glad to have him back.

