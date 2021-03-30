NFL rumors: Kolton Miller, Raiders agree to three-year contract extension

Report: Miller, Raiders agree to three-year contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders and Kolton Miller have agreed on a contract extension that will keep the left tackle in Las Vegas through 2025, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

The new deal includes $42.6 million in guaranteed money.

Miller was Jon Gruden’s first draft pick upon taking over the Raiders in 2018. Selected 15th in the first round of the 2018 draft out of UCLA, Miller has been a starter at left tackle since his rookie season. He becomes the first Raiders first-round draft pick to earn a second contract with the club since running back Darren McFadden, who was drafted in 2008.

As the years have progressed, Miller has emerged as one of the up-and-coming tackles in the NFL and was ranked 34th at his position in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. Miller’s pass-block grade ranked 15th.