NFL rumors: Kerry Hyder, 49ers agree to one-year contract in free agency

The 49ers reportedly added some pass-rushing depth in free agency.

San Francisco agreed to a one-year deal with defensive end Kerry Hyder, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday citing a source.

Hyder, 28, played in 16 games with the Dallas Cowboys last season. He recorded 17 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery, lining up on just 41 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps in 2019.

The five-year veteran recorded a career-high eight sacks in 2016, but Hyder has struggled to replicate that performance after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the 2017 preseason. The 49ers won't need him to offer much more than depth, considering the pass-rushing options already on the roster.

San Francisco re-signed edge rusher Arik Armstead a week ago, shortly before agreeing to trade defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts. Armstead, Nick Bosa and Dee Ford compiled 25.5 of the 49ers' 48 sacks in 2019. The 49ers also officially re-signed defensive lineman Ronald Blair on Monday.

