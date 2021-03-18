NFL rumors: Kenyan Drake, Raiders agree to $14.5M free-agency contract

Breaking News:

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
Report: Raiders agree to two-year contract with RB Drake originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders are bolstering their rushing attack.

Former Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake has agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth up to $14.5 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing a source.

This story will be updated ...

