NFL rumors: Kenyan Drake, Raiders agree to $14.5M free-agency contract

Report: Raiders agree to two-year contract with RB Drake originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders are bolstering their rushing attack.

Former Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake has agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth up to $14.5 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing a source.

Update: Deal is 2 years, $11 million up to $14.5 million, including $11 million guaranteed. https://t.co/Agy3rPzZfW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

