NFL rumors: Karl Joseph leaves Raiders, agrees to terms with Browns

Karl Joseph is no longer a Raider. The team's 2016 first-round draft pick signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday evening, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, an action set in motion last spring when the Raiders declined his fifth-year option.

The West Virginia alum wasn't in the team's long-term plans, something inferred through action but never spoken once the second Jon Gruden era began.

Joseph wasn't a starter to start 2018 but assumed that responsibility as the season went on and retained the gig into 2019. He was playing his best football last year, especially around midseason. His resurgence came to a halt when he suffered a foot injury making a game-sealing interception in a Week 10 win over the Chargers.

Turns out that was his last act as a Raider. A foot specialist revealed a season-ending injury to his plantar fascia, which required screws to repair.

His injury, and the inability to prove himself in workouts and medical checks -- travel is restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic -- probably hurt his market and set up a prove-it deal Joseph certainly hopes to parlay into a longer-term deal this time next year.

Joseph was the first safety taken in the 2016 NFL draft despite the fact his senior college season cut short after an ACL tear. It took some time to regain full form, which he found physically later in 2016. He had a decent year then and again in 2017, but it took him some time to master Paul Guenther's defensive scheme. The Raiders defensive coordinator turned him loose near the line of scrimmage later in 2018, which allowed Joseph to make impact plays. He was reliable and effective pre-injury, but that was never thought to earn a new deal and a return engagement to the Raiders.

He was expected to head elsewhere all offseason – the Raiders told him to test the market -- a fact cemented when the Raiders agreed to terms with former Dallas Cowboys safety Jeff Heath.

Now Joseph is a Cleveland Brown, leaving just Gabe Jackson, Derek Carr and Marquel Lee as draft picks selected by former general manager Reggie McKenzie before Gruden's return to the Raiders. There are only seven Raiders on the roster from the pre-Gruden era. [David Sharpe was a McKenzie pick but doesn't count because he was cut and brought back].

