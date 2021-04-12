NFL rumors: Justin Fields, Trey Lance to run 49ers' concepts at pro days

Report: Fields, Lance to run 49ers' concepts at pro days originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Justin Fields and Trey Lance each will have one opportunity to prove to Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch that they are the quarterback the 49ers should be targeting with the No. 3 overall pick.

In order to do so, both Fields and Lance reportedly will have NFL people run their throwing scripts at their respective second pro days. The reason? Both Fields and Lance reportedly plan to incorporate some of the drills and concepts Shanahan has the 49ers' QBs run, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported.

Justin Fields and Trey Lance are both expected to incorporate Kyle Shanahan staples into their second pro days, giving the #49ers the best look possible at their options for the No. 3 pick. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2GV4FCqWXd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 12, 2021

Both Fields and Lance surely have heard the noise that Mac Jones is the 49ers' preferred target at the moment, and hope to show Shanahan and Lynch that they have the necessary skill set to run Shanahan's scheme to perfection and elevate the 49ers' offense in a way that Jones can't.

Shanahan and Lynch will be in attendance at Fields' second pro day on Wednesday and will watch Lance throw next Monday, April 19.

While Fields put on a show during his pro day, both Shanahan and Lynch were watching Jones' second pro day at Alabama. The 49ers were not present at Lance's first pro day as they hadn't yet acquired the No. 3 pick and didn't want to tip their hand.

Fields and Lance altering their throwing script for the 49ers is similar to what Jones did at his second pro day, as he incorporated more bootlegs, rollouts and outside-the-pocket throws to show he's not just a cement-shoed pocket passer.

Story continues

With COVID-19 protocols prohibiting teams from hosting prospects for individual workouts, Fields and Lance are doing the next best things and tailoring their showcase toward what the 49ers do best, hoping to leave a good impression on Lynch and Shanahan as the draft nears.

All three quarterbacks have their pros and cons. Jones has a lot of the traits that Shanahan covets in a signal-caller, and it's easy to see why the two would be an ideal pair. Fields has elite arm talent, is the most accurate passer in the draft and has the top-level athleticism that allows him to extend plays outside the pocket and make second-reaction throws. He is everything the 49ers should want in a dual-threat QB.

As for Lance, he will need a year or two to develop, but Jimmy Garoppolo gives the 49ers the luxury to take a swing on the North Dakota State star if Shanahan wants. If he lands in the right situation, there is no ceiling to how great Lance can become as he's got a strong arm, high football IQ and elite athleticism that makes it easy to see him becoming the next big star.

The 49ers have less than three weeks to go until they are on the clock and the future of their franchise changes forever.

