NFL rumors: Justin Fields dislocated shoulder, status vs. Jets uncertain

Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder on Sunday during the Bears-Falcons game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This explains further why head coach Matt Eberflus did not rule out the idea of keeping Fields out for the rest of the year. He declared him "day-to-day," but did not rule out the option of shutting the second-year quarterback down.

According to Fields, he injured his shoulder on the first play of the final drive of the game after enduring a hit. He played through the drive, eventually throwing an interception for the Falcons to seal the game.

Fields ran the ball 18 times on Sunday, including quarterback-designed runs and scrambles. He was also sacked four times for 25 yards, adding to the beating he took in Atlanta.

After the game, Fields was carted off to the locker room to undergo further evaluation. The quarterback also dealt with hamstring cramps during the game, for which he received an IV after the game.

The Bears play the Jets in New York on Sunday.

However, according to head coach Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson's chances of starting remain to be seen. The head coach did not commit to a starter for Sunday's game.

This means the game could be a duel between backup quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Mike White.

The full story will unravel this week as more information is released on Fields' status.

