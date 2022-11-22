NFL Rumors: Justin Fields apologizes to team after Falcons loss

NFL Rumors: Fields apologizes to team after Falcons loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team after they lost to the Falcons on Sunday, according to Albert Breer. Fields threw an interception on the team's final offensive drive, sealing the game for Atlanta, and apparently sparking an apology to his team.

Breer also mentioned the defense stopped Fields before he could finish his apology to tell them they had his back. The defense held the Falcons to a field goal before the final drive, giving Fields and the offense an opportunity to win/tie the game. But, it wasn't in the cards for the Bears.

The final offensive drive for Fields was certainly an undesirable one.

Fields got shaken up on the first play of the drive near the sideline after a one-yard gain. He hurt his shoulder, and admitted after the game he played through the pain. On the ensuing play, he miscommunicated a draw for David Montgomery and ran the ball himself, enduring a late hit that went unpenalized.

One play later, Fields tried to dump the ball off with a leaping throw, but threw it too high. The ball was picked off by the Falcons and they ran out the clock for the win. For this, Fields apologized after the game.

The second-year quarterback revealed his leadership skills, as he has plenty this season. He was sacked four times and hit beyond limitation. NFL Network reported he dislocated his shoulder on the final drive. Yet, he played through it all.

And in the end, he fell on his sword in front of his teammates.

Fields is becoming the leader the Bears hoped he would become in front of them.

