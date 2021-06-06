Julio Jones traded from Falcons to Titans for two NFL draft picks

49ers target Julio traded to Titans for two draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At long last, the Julio Jones trade saga has come to a close.

The 49ers will not be the team bringing in the talented veteran wide receiver, as he has been traded to the Tennessee Titans for a 2022 second-round draft pick and 2023 fourth-round pick. The Falcons also sent the Titans a 2023 sixth-round pick.

ESPN's Dianna Russini was first to report Jones going to the Titans on Sunday morning.

The 49ers were among the teams reported to be in conversations with the Falcons about the All-Pro, especially since Jones put up some of the best numbers of his career when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Atlanta.

Jones made his desire to be traded public during an appearance on Fox Sports 1 in late May, and now the saga has come to a close.

Alongside rising Titans star A.J. Brown, Jones will form a robust one-two punch at the receiver position in Tennessee.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast