NFL rumors: Julio Jones, Russell Wilson have talked Seahawks trade

Report: Seahawks, Wilson have engaged Falcons about Julio originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are rumored to be among the teams interested in pursuing a trade for disgruntled star Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons, but it appears they might not be the only NFC West organization eyeing the wideout.

The Falcons continue to field calls from teams interested in trading for Julio Jones. The Seahawks have had discussions about a possible trade with Atlanta, per sources. In fact, QB Russell Wilson & Julio Jones have spoken to discuss the possibility of playing together. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 30, 2021

Jones appeared to accidentally publicly announce he wanted out of Atlanta last week on Fox Sports' "Undisputed," after it had been reported for months that the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver was seeking a trade.

Considering he played under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan when he was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons, there is a connection between Jones and the 49ers' staff.

Atlanta reportedly would like a first-round pick in exchange for the wideout if possible, but neither the 49ers nor the Seahawks would be able to offer a 2022 first-round selection.

The 49ers traded theirs to get Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft, while the Seahawks sent theirs to the New York Jets in a trade for safety Jamal Adams.

Wilson reportedly recruiting Jones to Seattle should be a bit worrisome for 49ers fans, as a tandem of Jones and DK Metcalf would present all kinds of matchup problems for the Seahawks' NFC West opponents.

A number of NFL teams likely are calling up the Falcons about Jones' services, and it's no surprise that both the 49ers and Seahawks would be among them.

Russini reported on Thursday that a potential trade could happen as early as next week, so we could have a resolution soon on just where the 32-year-old wide receiver will be taking his talents.

