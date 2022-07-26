NFL rumors: Julio Jones joins Tom Brady's Buccaneers on one-year contract

Report: Julio Jones joins Tom Brady's Buccaneers on one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added another veteran wide receiver to their offense led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Julio Jones is joining the Buccaneers on a one-year contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, who also reported Tuesday that the 33-year-old wideout drew interest from the Green Bay Packers, among other teams.

Jones tallied 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games for the Tennessee Titans last season. He spent the previous nine years with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him No. 6 overall in 2011.

Jones was once one of the top five wide receivers in the league. You could make a strong case that his career resume is Hall of Fame caliber. He is no longer an elite player, but he won't have to be the No. 1 or No. 2 option in the Bucs passing attack. Mike Evans is the top target, followed by Chris Godwin, who was activated for training camp Tuesday.

The Buccaneers' wide receiver depth chart now includes Evans, Godwin, Jones, Russell Gage, Jalen Dardon, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson.