NFL Rumors: Julio Jones joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers on one-year deal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tampa Bay BuccaneersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Julio JonesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Report: Julio Jones joining Bucs on one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Julio Jones has finally found a new home.
Four months after being released by the Tennessee Titans, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver reached a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.
This story is being updated...