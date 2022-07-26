NFL Rumors: Julio Jones joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers on one-year deal

Eric Mullin
In this article:
Report: Julio Jones joining Bucs on one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Julio Jones has finally found a new home.

Four months after being released by the Tennessee Titans, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver reached a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

This story is being updated...

