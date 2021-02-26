NFL rumors: Julian Edelman wants to play in 2021, but unsure if knee will be healthy enough

Report: Edelman wants to play in '21, but unsure if knee will be healthy enough originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots need to bolster their wide receiver group before the 2021 NFL season, and getting a healthy Julian Edelman back in the fold would be one way to accomplish that objective.

Edelman was banged up for most of the 2020 campaign and missed the final 10 games of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The 34-year-old wide receiver still wants to play, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The issue is how healthy will his knee be at the start of the new season.

"Another player we've been kind of wondering about is Julian Edelman, the veteran receiver and obviously a longtime face of the franchise for New England. He's still trying to work his way back from a knee injury that drastically shortened his 2020 season," Rapoport said Friday on NFL Network.

"My understanding is he does want to play in 2021 -- that's not the important thing. The important thing is, is his knee going to be healthy enough to play. He is still rehabbing, he is still recovering, still trying to see if he's healthy enough to be out there for the 2021 season. No decision has been made yet on which way that's going to go."

From NFL Now: The #Patriots are getting the band back together, with key opt-outs opting back in... Meanwhile, it's far more uncertain for WR Julian Edelman. pic.twitter.com/Uu2dXjTznU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2021

Edelman has played 11 seasons for the Patriots and ranks as one of the best offensive players in team history. He's been a dependable wide receiver throughout his career and if he didn't play in 2021, it would be a huge blow to the offense.

Whether Edelman plays in 2021 or not, it's clear that the Patriots must be aggressive in upgrading their wide receiver corps. Luckily for the Patriots, they have around $62 million in salary cap space and 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to address this important position.