NFL Rumors: Should Josh Rosen's reported price tag interest Patriots?

The Arizona Cardinals' cat is out of the bag, but they're apparently doing their best to control the narrative.

The Cardinals and head coach Kliff Kingsbury seem set on taking Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, fueling speculation they'll attempt to trade last year's No. 10 pick, Josh Rosen -- and that the New England Patriots may be interested.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Arizona already has received offers for Rosen -- but is trying to drive up the quarterback's price tag as the draft draws near.

One AFC executive told me this week the Cardinals have received at least two offers for Rosen but want to "save face" and get as close to a first-round pick as possible. Said the exec: "They're hoping the closer to the draft we get, some team is going to realize they will miss out on [Dwayne] Haskins or [Drew] Lock ... or just remember that Rosen is better than either of them ... and pony up a late first-rounder."

The Patriots reportedly are "very interested" acquiring Rosen as the heir apparent to 41-year-old QB Tom Brady, even if they're not totally convinced the Cardinals will trade him.

Oh, and the Pats happen to have a "late-first rounder" in the No. 32 overall pick.

But would New England really part with a first-round pick to trade for a player who wouldn't see the field in 2019? Bill Belichick and Co. have more pressing needs to address, so it seems more likely they dangle the 56th overall pick (and potentially add an additional pick or two as a sweetener) for Rosen and stand pat if the Cardinals balk at the offer -- especially considering there are plenty of QB prospects in this year's draft to consider.

