NFL rumors: Josh Norman agrees to sign with this Patriots rival

One of the New England Patriots' rivals in the AFC East has improved an already talented defense with the signing of a veteran cornerback.

Josh Norman has agreed to sign with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract that could be worth as much as $8 million, per NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

Josh Norman spoke to several teams following his release and quietly visited Buffalo. He decided on a one-year deal with the #Bills because of his familiarity with the defensive system and the talent around him, including Tre'davious White on the other side of the field. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2020

Norman has played the last four seasons with the Washington Redskins and tallied one interception, six passes defensed and 33 tackles over 12 games in 2019.

The 32-year-old isn't an elite cornerback anymore, but he doesn't have to fill the No. 1 role in Buffalo. Bills star Tre'Davious White is one of the league's best cornerbacks and tied for the league lead in interceptions last season with six. He's a shutdown player and will cover the opposing team's best pass-catcher, leaving Norman to take the second or third option.

Norman's addition boosts a Bills passing defense that ranked among the league's best in 2019. Buffalo had the third-best opposing QB rating, it allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards and gave up the second-fewest passing touchdowns.

After addressing the cornerback position with Norman, the Bills can now focus most of their selections in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft on bolstering an offense that scored only 19.6 points per game last season, which was the lowest of all 12 playoff teams.

