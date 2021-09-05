NFL rumors: Josh Norman, 49ers agree to one-year contract

Report: 49ers agree to terms with former Pro Bowl CB Norman originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' secondary reportedly has a new member.

San Francisco has agreed to terms with free-agent cornerback Josh Norman, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

49ers have agreed to terms with veteran free agent corner Josh Norman to bolster their secondary. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 5, 2021

Norman, 33, has appeared in 120 games (95 starts) over the course of his nine-year NFL career, with 440 combined tackles, 15 interceptions and 83 passes defended. He is a one-time All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Norman recorded 24 combined tackles and one interception in nine games (three starts) with the Bufallo Bills last season. He also added one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His 72.4 overall grade on Pro Football Focus ranked 17th among all NFL cornerbacks.

The #49ers are signing CB Josh Norman per @JayGlazer.



Norman: 72.4 grade in 2020 (17th among CBs) pic.twitter.com/RqCWRwkdSU — PFF (@PFF) September 5, 2021

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported, citing a source, that Norman's deal with the 49ers is worth up to $2.5 million. That's more than the veteran's minimum.

Josh Norman can earn up to $2.5 million on this deal with the #49ers, source says. Had other interest as well. Gets a deal with a base value above the minimum. https://t.co/p4Ah8BC4fN — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 5, 2021

Given the 49ers' reported financial commitment to Norman, it would seem his spot on the team's 53-man roster is secure. Norman should provide San Francisco with additional veteran insurance behind incumbent starters Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley, and another mentor for rookies Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast