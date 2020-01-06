NFL rumors: Josh McDaniels' interview schedule for Giants, Browns revealed

Josh McDaniels is going to be a busy man this week.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator has interviews lined up with a couple NFL teams looking for a new head coach, and at least two of those meetings will happen over the next few days.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday that McDaniels is scheduled to interview with the New York Giants on Wednesday and the Cleveland Browns on Friday. Breer also notes McDaniels and the Carolina Panthers plan to meet for an interview.

McDaniels has been the Patriots' offensive coordinator since 2012 when he started his second stint with the team. He left after the 2008 season to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos. He lasted less than two seasons with the Broncos, who fired him after a 3-9 start to the 2010 campaign. McDaniels nearly left the Patriots following the 2017 season to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, but he ultimately decided to remain in New England.

There's no doubt McDaniels is ready for his second chance as a head coach, but the 2019 season was difficult. His Patriots offense struggled quite a bit this season and averaged only 20.3 points scored over the last nine games, including a 20-13 AFC Wild Card defeat to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. In his defense, New England did deal with several injuries to key offensive players and lacked elite talent at the skill positions.

Picking the right job is critical for McDaniels because most coaches don't get much time to prove their worth. The Giants (Daniel Jones) and Browns (Baker Mayfield) both have promising young quarterbacks leading their franchise, while the Panthers do not.

Patriots special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach Joe Judge reportedly will interview for the Giants' head coach job, too.

