NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels is Browns' 'first choice' for head coach vacancy

The NFL's coaching carousel has already begun moving, and Josh McDaniels again is a hot candidate to hop on board.

The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview the New England Patriots offensive coordinator for their head coach vacancy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday morning.

The Carolina Panthers also are expected to request an interview with McDaniels, per Schefter.

NFL insider Albert Breer said Thursday on NBC Sports Boston's "Early Edition" he expects both the Browns and Panthers to pursue McDaniels after firing their head coaches (Freddie Kitchens in Cleveland and Ron Rivera in Carolina).

McDaniels appears to be a good fit for the Browns: He's an Ohio native who grew up outside Cleveland and would get to work with a talented young quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

McDaniels has spurned head coaching opportunities in the past -- most notably doing a 180 on the Indianapolis Colts before the 2018 season -- but if the Patriots suffer an early playoff exit and/or Tom Brady doesn't return to the New England next season, it's entirely plausible that the 43-year-old assistant coach would take another shot at head coaching after a failed two seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010.

UPDATE (9:25 a.m. ET): The Browns view McDaniels as their "first choice" for their head coach opening, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Can confirm @AdamSchefter report that the #Browns have requested permission to interview #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels. He's believed to be their first choice, sources tell me — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 30, 2019

