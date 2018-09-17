NFL rumors: Josh Gordon expected to be traded Monday

Talented but troubled Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will likely be on a new team by early Monday afternoon.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it's expected that Gordon will be traded by 4pm ET and that there is a "legitimate market" for the former second-round pick.

We already know the 49ers have called the Browns about Gordon. GM John Lynch admitted that much Sunday. ESPN's Josina Anderson is reporting that "at least 8 to 10 teams have called" the Browns. So the 49ers will have competition for the dynamic playmaker.

What would a team have to give up for a player that has appeared in just six games over the last four seasons?

"He has a very low salary, he's under contract for two years. This could be a very low risk experiment for some team, maybe a team willing to give up a conditional pick. For instance, let's say he's on the field for 10 games for the balance of the season, then it would be a fourth-rounder or a fifth-rounder," Rapoport said Monday morning.

On Sunday, it was reported that Gordon has the 49ers and the Cowboys at the top of his list of desired destinations.

In one game this season, Gordon caught one pass, a 17-yard touchdown in Week 1.