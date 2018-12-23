NFL rumors: Josh Gordon eluded Patriots' security during bye weekend originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots had a team in place to make sure Josh Gordon did not violate the terms of his reinstatement, but ultimately the plan didn't work well enough.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL earlier this week for violating the NFL/NFLPA substance abuse policy. He reportedly was suspended for multiple violations of the drug policy, including the use of more than just marijuana. The 27-year-old wide receiver has both violated the policy and been suspended multiple times in his NFL career.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Gordon eluded the Patriots' security team last month.

The New England Patriots had an elaborate security plan in place to try to prevent the exact slipup that cost wide receiver Josh Gordon this season and quite possibly his NFL career, sources tell ESPN. The Patriots assigned people to be with Gordon at all times so that he could avoid the temptations that landed him on the suspended list last week, according to sources. Sources believe that Gordon somehow eluded New England's security team during the team's Nov. 18 bye weekend.

The Patriots had their bye in Week 11 after a disappointing 34-10 loss on the road to the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Gordon had one of his better performances as a Patriot in that loss to the Titans, hauling in four receptions for 81 yards.

The Patriots' first game without Gordon is Sunday against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. A win for New England would clinch its 10th consecutive AFC East title.

