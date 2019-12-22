NFL rumors: Jon Gruden, Raiders could move on from Derek Carr in 2020

It feels like there have been whispers of a disconnect between Jon Gruden and Derek Carr ever since the famed head coach returned for a second stint with the Raiders.

Those whispers only are getting louder as the Raiders are going to consider moving on from Carr this offseason in favor of someone with more upside and big-play potential, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Sunday, citing several team sources.

While Gruden and Carr have a solid relationship, per La Canfora, the Raiders head coach reportedly has issues with the veteran's inability to extend plays with his legs and has fallen in love with the athletic college quarterbacks that have taken the NFL by storm. Gruden is expected to go deep in his evaluation of the 2020 QB class and look to upgrade the position, several sources told La Canfora.

Carr has been efficient this season, but he has been unable to make enough plays to snap the four-game losing streak that has seen the Raiders plummet from the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race to a team praying a Christmas miracle delivers them a playoff berth. While there have been a number of factors that have contributed to the Raiders' offensive issues in 2019, Carr is paid handsomely to be a guy that can help his team overcome them and deliver wins. He hasn't done that down the stretch.

"I don't believe Jon sees enough high-end upside there, and at this point you would have to think Carr is what he is," one source who knows Gruden well told La Canfora.

The Raiders have two first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft but have a lot of needs on both sides of the ball. While they could look to draft Oregon's Justin Herbert or Utah State's Jordan Love, it feels like they should first address the wide receiver and linebacker positions before looking for a replacement for Carr.

Gruden might want a new face of the franchise with the Raiders moving to Las Vegas in 2020, but he needs to be sure he's found the right guy in order to cut bait with Carr,

NFL rumors: Jon Gruden, Raiders could move on from Derek Carr in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area