NFL rumors: Jon Gruden fined $100K for not wearing mask in Raiders' win

Report: Gruden fined $100K for not wearing mask in Raiders' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Monday night brought a big win for Jon Gruden and the Raiders, but Tuesday followed with a large chunk out of the coach's and team's bank account.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Gruden was fined $100,000 for failing to properly wear face coverings in the bench area during the Raiders' 34-24 win over the New Orleans Saints in Las Vegas. The Raiders as a team were fined $250,000. Coach Sean Payton and the Saints were handed the same fines as well.

Gruden revealed to reporters Monday night that he actually contracted the coronavirus, and told the Bay Area News Group's Jerry McDonald that he tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July.

"I’m doing my best," Gruden told reporters, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "I’ve had the virus. I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it ... I’m calling plays. I just wanna communicate in these situations and if I get fined I’ll have to pay the fine but I’m very sensitive about that and I apologize."

The NFL is taking its mandate of coaches wearing masks in the bench area very seriously, though a large number of coaches continue failing to do so. Over $1.7 million in fines were handed out to teams and coaches for breaking protocols in Week 2.

Gruden has apologized and expressed how serious he takes the pandemic. Now, he must comply with the rules when the Raiders play the New England Patriots this Sunday.