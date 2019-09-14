NFL rumors: Johnathan Abram fined for hit causing season-ending injury

Even though the Raiders got a win on Monday night, it was hardly a banner week for rookie Johnathan Abram.

After being placed on injured reserve following a shoulder injury suffered in his first NFL game, Abram found out Friday that he would be fined $28,075 for the hit that caused the rotator cuff tear that ended the first-round pick's season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports, citing a source.

Abram will now reportedly appeal the punishment, citing that he led with his shoulder -- as that's how he ended up having surgery in Los Angeles on Friday.

The play did not result in a flag on the play, but it was the same play that caused cornerback Gareon Conley to be carried out on a stretcher with a neck injury.

So even though Abram is now 1-0 in his NFL career, it appears that it was quite a pyrrhic victory for the 22-year-old.

