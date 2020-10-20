NFL Rumors: John Ross requested trade from Bengals; are Patriots an option?

Could Pats target John Ross after WR's reported trade request? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL trade deadline is two weeks away -- which means it's officially trade request season.

John Ross reportedly is among the disgruntled NFL players who wants a change in scenery. The Bengals wide receiver recently approached Cincinnati about trading him and is seeking a "fresh start," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

From @gmfb: #Bengals WR John Ross approached the team about a trade recently. The speedster, in the last year of his rookie deal, hasn't been playing much of late and wants a fresh start if that's going to continue being the case. pic.twitter.com/0LbfY9ODb4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 20, 2020

Ross has been virtually non-existent in the Bengals' offense this season with two catches for 17 yards in three games played. So, it's not surprising that Garafolo reports Ross is "frustrated" with his lack of playing time.

While Garafolo didn't list possible destinations for the speedy 24-year-old, the New England Patriots certainly have a need at the position.

Julian Edelman, 34, has three catches or fewer in three consecutive games and looks like a shell of his Super Bowl MVP self. N'Keal Harry was an essential non-factor against the Denver Broncos, while Damiere Byrd is the only other wideout with more than one reception this season.

Ross has been injury-prone and inconsistent over four seasons with the Bengals but opened 2019 with back-to-back 100-yards games, so the Washington product may benefit from moving somewhere else.

The Patriots, who have ample cap room, would benefit from a jolt to their lackluster receiving corps, so perhaps Bill Belichick and Co. will give Cincinnati a call.