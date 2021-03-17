NFL rumors: John Brown, Raiders agree to one-year, $3.75M contract

Report: Brown, Raiders agree to one-year, $3.75M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders have their Nelson Agholor replacement.

NFL Insider Adam Caplan reported Wednesday morning the Raiders agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million contract with speedy receiver John Brown. The deal reportedly could be worth up to $5.5 million with incentives.

1 year, $3.75m with upside to $5.5m. https://t.co/VhUcpCkzUV — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 17, 2021

Brown, 30, appeared in nine games last season for the Buffalo Bills. He finished the year with 33 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns. The veteran wideout had 1,060 yards the year before, which was his second 1,000-yard receiving season in his NFL career.

Adding Brown should give Derek Carr two speedy weapons outside in Brown and Henry Ruggs.

The Raiders are re-building once again this offseason as Jon Gruden and Co. look to compete in the NFC West. Brown could be the beginning of more moves for Las Vegas. The Silver and Black also reportedly agreed to bring back linebacker Nicholas Morrow.