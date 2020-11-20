NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

Report: Ex-Pats assistants have 'openly denigrated' Brady's abilities originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Judge appears to be the latest member of the Bill Belichick coaching tree to go through growing pains as a new head coach.

Judge, now the head coach of the New York Giants, served on the Patriots coaching staff from 2012-19. Heading into Week 11 of his inaugural season in East Rutherford, Judge already has found himself in some controversy.

Judge fired offensive coordinator Marc Colombo following what reportedly was a heated verbal argument on Wednesday. The event shed more light on what's been going on at with the Giants this season, and there definitely seems to be some dysfunction as the "Patriot Way" hasn't translated well to MetLife Stadium.

Michael Silver of Sports Illustrated posted an interesting Twitter thread Friday detailing the Judge/Colombo controversy. Silver notes Judge and some of the ex-Patriots assistants who came with him from New England have "exuded an alarming aura of haughtiness."

As an example, Silver writes that Judge and his fellow ex-Pats assistants have "openly denigrated the abilities of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady" and suggested the 43-year-old is a product of New England's system.

Check out the tweets below:

6) In making the case that the Patriots' system is supreme, Judge and some ex-New England have assistants have openly denigrated the abilities of Tom Brady--claiming he struggles when it comes to throwing deep, throwing outside the numbers and moving in the pocket... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 20, 2020

7) To their credit, Judge and his assistants DO acknowledge that the six-time Super Bowl champion is intelligent. They've also claimed that the Giants' offensive personnel is equal to what they had in New England in past years... — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 20, 2020

Bizarre.

Story continues

If Judge and the other Patriots assistants are knocking Brady's abilities, they haven't paid much attention since the six-time Super Bowl champion took his talents to Tampa Bay. Brady has the Buccaneers at 7-3 this season while throwing for 2,739 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also defeated Judge's Giants in Week 8.

The Giants, meanwhile, are 3-7. Given how terrible the NFC East is, that record currently is good enough for second place in the division.

New York has a bye this week, then will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.