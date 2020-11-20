NFL Rumors: Joe Judge, ex-Patriots assistants have 'openly denigrated' Tom Brady's abilities

Justin Leger
·2 min read

Report: Ex-Pats assistants have 'openly denigrated' Brady's abilities originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Judge appears to be the latest member of the Bill Belichick coaching tree to go through growing pains as a new head coach.

Judge, now the head coach of the New York Giants, served on the Patriots coaching staff from 2012-19. Heading into Week 11 of his inaugural season in East Rutherford, Judge already has found himself in some controversy.

Judge fired offensive coordinator Marc Colombo following what reportedly was a heated verbal argument on Wednesday. The event shed more light on what's been going on at with the Giants this season, and there definitely seems to be some dysfunction as the "Patriot Way" hasn't translated well to MetLife Stadium.

Curran's Patriots-Texans Preview: Can Pats get back to .500?

Michael Silver of Sports Illustrated posted an interesting Twitter thread Friday detailing the Judge/Colombo controversy. Silver notes Judge and some of the ex-Patriots assistants who came with him from New England have "exuded an alarming aura of haughtiness."

As an example, Silver writes that Judge and his fellow ex-Pats assistants have "openly denigrated the abilities of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady" and suggested the 43-year-old is a product of New England's system.

Check out the tweets below:

Bizarre.

If Judge and the other Patriots assistants are knocking Brady's abilities, they haven't paid much attention since the six-time Super Bowl champion took his talents to Tampa Bay. Brady has the Buccaneers at 7-3 this season while throwing for 2,739 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also defeated Judge's Giants in Week 8.

The Giants, meanwhile, are 3-7. Given how terrible the NFC East is, that record currently is good enough for second place in the division.

New York has a bye this week, then will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.

    The top end of the UFC 255 fight card wasted no time making weight on Friday, but high profile fighter Mike "Platinum" Perry struggled with a reported 20-pound weight cut, blowing past the welterweight mark. UFC 255 is headlined by two flyweight championship bouts. Men's 125-pound titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo tipped the scale at 125 pounds for the first defense of the belt he won by scoring back-to-back victories over Joseph Benavidez. His opponent, Alex Perez, was the first fight to weigh-in. He weighed 124.5 pounds. Figueiredo vs. Perez headlines the card, while women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko makes the next defense of her title against Jennifer Maia in the UFC 255 co-main event. Shevchenko and Maia, like their male counterparts, weighed in early, each of them weighing 124.5 pounds. Mike Perry misses weight by 4.5 pounds for UFC 255 The lone fighter to miss weight was Perry, and he missed by a mile. Though Perry took until the final 15 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window to weigh in, he couldn't even come close to hitting the mark. Perry tipped the scale at 175.5 pounds before he stopped cutting weight for his welterweight bout with Tim Means. The two parties came to an agreement to keep the fight intact with Perry relinquishing 30-percent of his fight purse to Means. TRENDING > Done Deal: Conor McGregor reportedly inks contract for UFC 257 Dustin Poirier rematch UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)Maurício "Shogun" Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5) UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) *Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds. UFC 255 weigh-ins: Mike Perry misses weight, loses 30% of purse UFC 255 weigh-ins: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez UFC 255 weigh-ins: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)