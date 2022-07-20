NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo trade not expected from Browns

Report: Browns not expected to pursue Jimmy G trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the 49ers officially granting Jimmy Garoppolo's agents permission to seek a trade on Wednesday, many eyes turned to the Cleveland Browns.

There's plenty of uncertainty surrounding their intended starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, and they recently dealt Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

And even though Cleveland has been viewed as a potential landing spot for Garoppolo this offseason, Cleveland.com Browns reporter May Kay Cabot reported on Wednesday that the team was never seriously contemplating a trade for the beleaguered San Francisco signal-caller.

"The Browns are still not expected to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo even with the uncertainty over Deshaun Watson’s suspension," Cabot wrote. "The Browns never seriously considered trading for Garoppolo this offseason, even before Watson hit the trade market in March when a grand jury declined to indict him on criminal charges."

There's one year remaining on Garoppolo's contract, which currently counts $26.95 million against the salary cap. And although any team acquiring him in a trade would take on his $24.2 million salary for this year, a new deal could be worked out with the quarterback that could decrease his yearly cost as part of a potential extension. The 49ers also might have to chip in for some of Garoppolo's salary, as Cleveland did in the Mayfield trade.

Cabot's report came shortly after PFF's Doug Kyed on Wednesday cited a source who told him the Browns discussed a trade for Garoppolo and did their homework on him earlier in the offseason.

"Revisiting those conversations would depend on the length of Deshaun Watson's suspension, asking price, Garoppolo's recovery, etc.," Kyed reported.

On "NFL Now" Wednesday morning, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport said Garoppolo recently had a follow-up visit with the doctor who performed his shoulder surgery in March and that he could audition for other teams during 49ers preseason -- if he isn't traded by then.

"Had that a couple days ago,” Rapoport said of the follow-up visit. “Told it went well, he’s progressing well. He is still throwing, he has been throwing for several weeks now. Probably, maybe in a week or so, a little more, it’s gonna be full throttle, able to make all the throws that he needs to make.”

Garoppolo should be cleared to fully participate in practice by mid-August, but whether it's with the 49ers or a different team remains to be seen.

