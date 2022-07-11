NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo trade from 49ers expected by end of July

Report: Jimmy G expected to be traded from 49ers by end of July originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the NFL offseason continues, Jimmy Garoppolo remains a member of the 49ers.

That might not be the case by the time the calendar flips to August.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, citing sources, that the assumption around the NFL is that the 49ers will find a trade partner for Garoppolo in the next few weeks.

"Team execs are just starting to come back from vacation," Pelissero tweeted Monday morning. "Most training camps open in two weeks, and the expectation within the league continues to be that Garoppolo is traded -- somewhere -- by the end of the month."

But ... where?

The Carolina Panthers were a favored landing spot for Garoppolo before they sent a conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for quarterback Baker Mayfield. NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan believes the Browns would make sense for a Garoppolo trade as the Deshaun Watson situation unfolds.

One recent team to emerge in Garoppolo trade scuttlebutt was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who would be looking to add a backup behind Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. However, the rumor was all based on an apparent conversation between a radio host and Garoppolo's agent Don Yee.

On Monday, Yee told Pelissero the conversation never happened.

"Over the weekend, a report came out that asserted I had spoken to a media member about his future, but the report was false," Yee said.

As Garoppolo's agent, Yee is determined to find a landing spot for Garoppolo where he can start. But you can likely scratch off the Buccaneers as a trade partner, especially after an anonymous coach on Todd Bowles' staff dissed Garoppolo by saying the quarterback would have two Super Bowl rings if he "could throw a deep ball."

The 49ers will report to Santa Clara for training camp on July 26. Some how, some way, Garoppolo reportedly is expected to land on another team around then.

