NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo trade interest 'lukewarm' at moment

Report: Jimmy G trade interest 'lukewarm' at moment

Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the 49ers likely is over as most expect the franchise to trade the veteran quarterback this offseason and hand the keys to 21-year-old Trey Lance.

But don't expect a Garoppolo trade to materialize quickly. I've gone over why Garoppolo's market might be slow-developing, and CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora noted Wednesday that interest in both Garoppolo and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz isn't high at the moment.

"Interest in guys like Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz is lukewarm as best I can tell, while some rumblings about Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan have picked up," La Canfora writes.

This comes on the heels of ESPN's Adam Schefter saying Wednesday that he doesn't believe it is "a lock" that the 49ers will trade Garoppolo.

While there are questions about whether or not Lance is ready to be an NFL starter, the 49ers gave up two first-round picks to move up last year and likely won't want to waste the first two years of Lance's rookie contract by keeping him on the bench.

Both coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch told reporters there is a scenario in which Garoppolo is on the 49ers next season. But the 30-year-old signal-caller seemed ready for a fresh start during his year-end press conference.

“(I) got a long career ahead of me,” Garoppolo said. “I’m excited about it. I’m excited about the opportunities to come. I just want to go to a place where they want to win. That’s what I’m in this game for. I’m here to play football. I’m here to win football games.

“As long as I got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself.”

The Garoppolo trade market will heat up eventually. The Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos all are in need of a quarterback replacement or upgrade.

Once the top-tier QB dominoes fall, expect the interest in Garoppolo to pick up and for the Lance era to truly begin.

