NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks 'heating up' as Colts show strong interest

Report: Colts' Jimmy G interest grows as trade talks 'heating up'

As quarterback news has taken the NFL world by storm this week, the speculations surrounding 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo continue.

Aaron Rodgers is staying in Green Bay. The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver. Carson Wentz is a Commander.

And while this ended rumors and closed doors for Jimmy G, it also turned up the pressure on other teams interested in him.

“Things have heated up pretty quickly for the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. “They fielded several calls from teams interested in potentially trading for their starter this past season.”

Garoppolo underwent successful shoulder surgery earlier this week and is expected to be throwing well before training camp, according to reports. But teams want to be sure they have a reliable signal-caller who is cleared to throw before making any big moves.

Jimmy G injured his shoulder in the 49ers’ wild-card matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16, and continued to play throughout their final two postseason games.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Things heated up pretty quickly for the #49ers and Jimmy Garopollo, as the team fielded several calls about his availability. One obvious team is the #Colts. pic.twitter.com/x00lWHlOUm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2022

“It’s complicated,” Rapoport said. “Garoppolo is of course recovering from a torn capsule in his shoulder, not a torn rotator cuff, but a torn capsule. And there’s full confidence that he’ll be ready to go in time for the season, not even expected to miss any training camp. But he only had surgery this week so teams are going to want to know everything they possibly can.”

One of those teams who has shown particular interest, and seems fitting for Jimmy G, is the Indianapolis Colts.

After trading Wentz to Washington, the Colts are once again in the quarterback race. And they have their eyes on Jimmy G.

“Of course, one obvious team that has been in touch, like a lot of teams, is the Indianapolis Colts,” Rapoport said. “I would expect them to be very much in the mix for Jimmy Garoppolo, not sure when or if anything is going to get done. But certainly, there is significant interest there for Indianapolis.”

Now if this week and the NFL offseason has shown us anything, it’s that nothing is off-limits.

The Pittsburg Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, among others, are also potential options for Garoppolo.

And while Jimmy G’s future home is currently unknown, expect that to change very, very soon.

