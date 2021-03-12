NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo-Patriots reunion unlikely as Cam Newton re-signs

Report: Jimmy G-Pats reunion unlikely as Cam re-signs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was reported last week that "Plan A" for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position revolved around 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo, but a return to his former team appears unlikely as Cam Newton has agreed to a one-year contract, the Boston Globe's Jim McBride reported Friday morning citing league sources.

BREAKING: The #Patriots are re-signing QB Cam Newton to a one-year deal, according to a league source. https://t.co/cEqlg8zSXb — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 12, 2021

Newton's one-year deal will be worth $14 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Garoppolo was drafted in the second round by New England back in 2014, and spent his first three NFL seasons with the Patriots.

Many believed he was set to be the heir apparent to Tom Brady in New England, but the organization traded him to the 49ers in 2017 for a second-round draft pick.

Garoppolo missed almost his entire first full season with the 49ers after tearing his ACL in Week 3, but came back and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019, albeit struggling down the stretch as they blew a 10-point lead and lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Newton, a former league MVP, was signed last offseason by the Patriots after Brady elected to take his talents to Tampa Bay and sign with the Buccaneers. He completed just 65.8 percent of his passes and tossed eight touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions, and New England missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Patriot Nation was less than pleased with the news, as former Patriot QB and Boston radio host Scott Zolak shared following the report.

Way to ruin a gorgeous Friday — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) March 12, 2021

Dropping kid off at school. “This just ruined my day dad” — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) March 12, 2021

NBC Sports NFL analysts Peter King and Mike Florio discussed the news Friday morning on "Pro Football Talk," and posited a scenario in which the 49ers keep Garoppolo while going out and trading for New York Jets QB Sam Darnold, who has been linked to San Francisco several times this offseason.

Rumors have been swirling around Garoppolo's future with the 49ers, as the team has been linked to QBs reportedly seeking trades like Deshaun Watson and just about every signal-caller expected to be taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

New England likely would have been the most likely landing spot if the 49ers chose to replace Garoppolo as the franchise QB, but this only makes it more likely that he indeed will be the one under center when the 49ers open up the regular season this fall.

