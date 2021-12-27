NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo has 'more significant injury' than thumb sprain

Report: Jimmy G has 'more significant injury' than thumb sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As if the 49ers' season hasn't been enough of a roller coaster.

With the NFC playoffs on the line, starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed Monday's practice due to what coach Kyle Shanahan is calling a right thumb injury.However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Garoppolo's injury is thought to be more significant than a right thumb sprain.

49ersâ€™ QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered what is thought to be â€œa more significant injuryâ€ than a right thumb sprain, per source.



The season of QB throwing hand injuries - see Russell Wilson, Taysom Hill - continues. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2021

Shanahan did tell reporters that Garoppolo's thumb is not fractured.

FWIW: Shanahan was SPECIFICALLY asked if Garoppoloâ€™s thumb was fractured & the HC replied:



â€œNo. Itâ€™s a thumb sprain. I think you guys know how those things are. It didnâ€™t feel great today, wasnâ€™t able to throw today. See how it is on Wednesday, hopefully it will get better.â€ — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 27, 2021

Garoppolo's availability for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans in uncertain at this time.

If Garoppolo can't suit up, rookie Trey Lance would start with playoff implications on the line at Levi's Stadium.

Lance, 21, hasn't appeared in a game since carrying the ball three times in Week 11. His last significant snaps came in Week 5 when he started for an injured Garoppolo in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. The No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft completed 15 of his 29 pass attempts for 192 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown and was intercepted once.

Story continues

Lance also carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 89 yards against Arizona.

On the season, Lance has thrown for 354 yards and three touchdowns in five games. He has completed 52.1 percent of his passes and has been intercepted once. Lance also has rushed for 137 yards and one TD.

Garoppolo was intercepted twice in the 49ers' 20-17 loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans. He threw one touchdown and now has 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast