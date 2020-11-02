NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle injuries 'concerning' for 49ers

Report: Jimmy G, Kittle injuries 'concerning' for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nothing went right Sunday for the 49ers in Seattle.

Jimmy Garoppolo should have a field day against a terrible Seahawks defense, but he was ineffective before being removed after re-injuring his ankle in the Seahawks' 37-27 win. Tight end George Kittle also left the game with a foot injury. The 49ers are awaiting word on both injuries ahead of Thursday night's showdown with the Green Bay Packers, but NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning on "Good Morning Football" that both injuries are "concerning" (h/t 49ers Webzone).

"They're both concerning," Rapoport said. "We'll see how serious Kittle's is but the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo continues to have issues with that ankle from the high-ankle sprain about a month or so ago, or a little more, is somewhat concerning for the 49ers."He left the game. Nick Mullens ended up cleaning up and finishing the game as Garoppolo headed to the locker room. But it really sounds like this is either a reaggravation of the ankle or just a sign that the ankle has just been hurting continuously. Clearly, he has not been quite the same player as he deals with this ankle injury."

As for Kittle's injury, Rapoport noted that if the All-Pro tight end can go Thursday, he absolutely will try.

"He quickly headed to the locker room, had X-rays, which were negative, so that's good," Rapoport said. "(He's) going to have an MRI today just to determine how serious the sprain is and what the actual injury is. He missed a couple of games earlier in the season with an injury."He's extremely tough. If he can possibly get on the field, you know he will. But obviously, the MRI and test today loom very large for the Niners."

Now at 4-4 and 2.5 games out of the NFC West lead, the 49ers must turn their attention to the wild-card race. With the Packers, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills up next on the schedule, the 49ers have no room to relax. They need Garoppolo and Kittle on the field and effective over the next month if they are to survive the rest of their schedule gauntlet and reach December with playoff hopes still beating.

The 49ers have been hammered by the injury bug all season. Each week as they get players back, more players seem to hit the shelf. Kyle Shanahan's club already was without Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert on Sunday, and facing the upcoming murderer's row without Garoppolo and/or Kittle would probably be the final nail in the 49ers' coffin.

There's little to celebrate in Santa Clara after the Seahawks ground the 49ers into the turn Sunday. But some good news on Garoppolo and Kittle will at least allow them to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Thursday with a realistic chance of climbing back above .500.

