NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo expected 49ers starting QB vs. Rams

Report: Jimmy G expected to be 49ers' starting QB vs. Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo apparently will give it a go Sunday and is expected to start the 49ers' season finale against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning citing league sources.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, still dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb, is expected to start vs the #Rams, sources say. SF did not activate another QB, and players who saw him throw in practice said he looked normal. Trey Lance took practice reps & will be ready if needed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that there is a "strong lean" Garoppolo will get the start in Los Angeles, citing league sources.

Thereâ€™s a â€œstrong leanâ€ that 49ersâ€™ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is listed as questionable for Sunday due to a torn ligament in his right thumb, will start vs the Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2022

Garoppolo has been battling a thumb injury suffered in the 49ers' Week 16 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The veteran did not suit up in Week 17, as rookie Trey Lance helped lead the 49ers to a win over the Houston Texans.

This appeared likely after the 49ers' final roster moves on Saturday afternoon, as promoting third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld from the practice squad would have indicated there was a chance Garoppolo would be inactive Sunday. The 49ers did not do so, and will have Garoppolo and Lance as the lone two active QBs for the season finale.

Teammates and coaches all were complimentary of Garoppolo's work on the practice field throughout the week, and it appears he will try and lead the 49ers into the NFC playoffs.

San Francisco needs either a victory Sunday or a loss by the New Orleans Saints, who are taking on the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday.

