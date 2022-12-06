NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo avoids surgery, could return for 49ers' playoff run

Report: Jimmy G doesn't need surgery, could return in playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's season might not be over after all.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing sources, that doctors concluded Garoppolo did not suffer a Lisfranc injury in his left foot and will not need surgery. He reportedly could return in seven-to-eight weeks, which puts his timeline for a potential comeback as soon as the Divisional Round of the postseason.

Garoppolo suffered the foot injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo's season was finished after the game.

The 49ers are entrusting rookie Brock Purdy to carry the load under center the rest of the way ... or until Garoppolo can return in the playoffs.

