NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers agree to restructured one-year contract

Shocker: Jimmy G reportedly staying with 49ers on reconstructed deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly is staying with the 49ers after all.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Garoppolo has agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the quarterback in San Francisco this season.

The deal will reportedly make Garoppolo the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport.

