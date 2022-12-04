NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers 'open' to 2023 season reunion

Report: Jimmy G, 49ers 'open' to QB returning for 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's the saga that never ends.

After a whirlwind offseason of trade rumors, a preseason pay cut and an eventual return to starting glory, could 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo come back to San Francisco for the 2023 NFL season?

Both the 49ers and Garoppolo are "open" to that idea, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources.

The scenario isn't entirely out of left field, as Garoppolo and the organization have maintained an amicable relationship despite both sides deciding to move on from each other over the summer.

As the 49ers Faithful know, San Francisco was unable to find a suitable trade destination for Garoppolo, and the 31-year-old agreed to a restructured contract that would see him return to the 2022 roster as second-year quarterback Trey Lance's backup.

That certainly worked out in the 49ers' favor when Lance went down with a devastating, season-ending lower leg injury in Week 2.

Since then, Garoppolo has helped lead San Francisco to a 7-4 record and a first-place seat atop the NFC West while playing some of the best football of his career.

Garoppolo's pay cut included a one-year contract with plenty of incentives, and he's set to hit free agency this coming spring in a quarterback-needy market.

But if he were to return to the 49ers, it's unclear what kind of role Garoppolo would play next year.

The 49ers have been reported to still be "firmly committed" to Lance as their starting quarterback moving forward, but that was before San Francisco's current four-game win streak.

Garoppolo's play so far this season might be worth a short-term contract -- especially depending on how the latter half of the 49ers' playoff push goes.

And while Lance has made tremendous strides rehabbing from his injury, having Garoppolo on hand two years running could serve the team well.

Luckily for the 49ers, a little bit of quarterback controversy is all-too-familiar territory.

