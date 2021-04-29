NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers trade 'remote' chances on draft

Report: 'Remote' chances 49ers trade Jimmy G right now originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Will they or won't they?

That's the question right now regarding if the 49ers really will trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The plan seemed to be to keep Garoppolo while also selecting a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, rumors recently circulated that the 49ers are looking to move Garoppolo before or during the draft, which begins Thursday night. There even were rumors Wednesday night that the New England Patriots already are working on a restructured contract for Garoppolo to acquire the QB and bring him back to the AFC East.

Not so fast.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Thursday morning, citing a source, the chance of a Garoppolo trade are "remote" right now. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the 49ers "do not have plans" to trade Garoppolo unless the offer is just too good to pass up.

Multiple teams are expected to contact the 49ers today to inquire about the availability of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per sources. But as of early this morning, the chances of him being traded are, in the words of one source, “remote.” Let’s see if anything changes in next 72 hours. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

The #49ers do not have plans to trade Jimmy G, unless the value overwhelms them. Seems pretty unlikely, but crazier things have happened. https://t.co/LToStyZL8e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Story continues

The 49ers have made it clear they are taking a QB with their top pick. But a rookie quarterback never has led a team to the Super Bowl.

This is a team set up to win now. Do they feel Garoppolo gives them the best chance to win this season? If so, they likely will keep him.

The future of Garoppolo and the 49ers will be fascinating to watch over the next three days.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast