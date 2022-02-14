NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers trade will be 'collaborative effort'
Report: 49ers-Jimmy G trade will be 'collaborative effort' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Jimmy Garoppolo’s future is unclear, but one thing has remained constant: The 49ers and the eight-year NFL veteran will be on the same page.
After the 49ers’ heartbreaking season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship on Jan. 30, Jimmy G’s time in the Bay likely came to an end.
It will be 21-year-old Trey Lance who will be the face of the future of the franchise.
Garoppolo’s no-trade clause will expire on March 16, and the 49ers can trade the 30-year-old QB to any team without his prior approval after that date.
“I’m told that’s not a huge factor because whether a trade agreement is reached before that or after that, it’ll be a collaborative effort to find Garoppolo’s next destination,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LVI.
“Now you can connect the dots to the quarterback-needy teams such as the [Houston] Texans and the [New Orleans] Saints, but those talks haven’t really begun in earnest. They will soon though.”
NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco previously reported San Francisco will keep Garoppolo in the loop during the offseason.
“The commitment was just that we’re going to communicate as we always have,” Lynch said in a season-ending video call with Bay Area reporters. “We’re going to be completely upfront and honest.”
And while Garoppolo’s five-year 49ers tenure is probably ending, the 49ers are excited and ready for Trey time.