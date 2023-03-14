NFL rumors: Jimmie Ward expected to sign Texans free-agent contract

Report: Ward expected to sign with Texans, ending 49ers tenure originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Free agent defensive back Jimmie Ward is expected to sign a free-agent contract with the Houston Texans, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday night, citing sources.

The agreement between Ward and the Texans reunites the veteran with former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who was hired as Houston's new head coach earlier this offseason.

Ward's move to the AFC South ends his nine-year tenure with the 49ers after they selected him with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

With sources confirming to NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday that the 49ers and safety Tashaun Gipson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the writing was on the wall regarding Ward's departure.

This story will be updated...