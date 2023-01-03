NFL rumors: Jim Harbaugh’s pro coaching return ‘done deal’ if he gets offer

Report: Jim Harbaugh's NFL return 'done deal' if he gets offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jim Harbaugh’s name is floating around the NFL … again.

The Michigan coach reportedly would leave his college football gig for another run in the NFL if he received an offer from a team, The Athletic reported Monday, citing multiple sources close to Harbaugh.

“I think it is a done deal if he gets an offer,” a source close to Harbaugh told The Athletic.

Harbaugh previously reassured Michigan fans that his NFL interest was over and that he’d be back in 2023. But after losing to TCU in the College Football Playoff Semifinal last week, the rumor mill has stayed busy.

After serving as head coach of the 49ers for four seasons from 2011 to 2014, leading the team to two NFC Championship games and Super Bowl XLVII, Harbaugh was hired as head coach by the University of Michigan in 2014.

He has posted an impressive 74-25 record over eight seasons at Michigan and led the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff appearances.

At this time last year, Harbaugh was being interviewed by the Minnesota Vikings, but things fell through and he returned to Ann Arbor.

Now, his name is once again being thrown around the NFL. This time, the Denver Broncos are the team most connected to the speculation. The Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett last week after an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was the third consecutive first-time head coach the organization has fired.

And Harbaugh's NFL success with San Francisco certainly could be enticing to a team who hasn't made it to the playoffs in seven seasons.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast