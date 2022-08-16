NFL rumors: Jets not intent on Jimmy Garoppolo trade after Zach Wilson injury

Report: Jets not intent on Jimmy G trade after Wilson prognosis originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It doesn't appear likely that the New York Jets will be making a move for Jimmy Garoppolo.

After second-year quarterback Zach Wilson injured his knee in preseason Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, it appeared at first that New York could be without their starter for an extended period of time before the initial prognosis indicated a possible recovery time of anywhere from two to four weeks.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Tuesday afternoon, citing a source, that Wilson's arthroscopic knee surgery was a success and that there were no surprises from the initial prognosis, which reaffirmed the two-to-four week timeline.

Following the report of Wilson's successful surgery, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that New York is not intent on making a move for Garoppolo.

With Jimmy Garoppolo available from the #49ers, the #Jets donâ€™t appear intent on making a move. They have confidence in Joe Flacco in the likely scenario where he starts until Zach Wilson is 100% ready. https://t.co/qplSF1iNFm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2022

If the two-to-four-week timeline is accurate and Wilson is back on the field for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens or shortly thereafter, New York likely won't need to make a move for Garoppolo with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco serving as a capable backup for the time being.

For now, it appears that the 49ers are down one more potential suitor for Garoppolo.

