NFL rumors: Jets LT Mekhi Becton won't play vs. Patriots due to injury

The New York Jets offensive line will be without an important player in Sunday's Week 2 game against the rival New England Patriots.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton, who suffered an injury in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, will be out four to six weeks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported an update on Becton's status Monday afternoon:

Jets’ LT Mekhi Becton now is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks while also needing arthroscopic knee surgery to clean up damaged cartilage that he suffered during Sunday’s loss to Carolina, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2021

This is a tough blow for the Jets, especially against a Patriots front seven that played well in its Week 1 defeat to the Miami Dolphins. New England's defense sacked Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa twice and pressured him on several other occasions.

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was under a lot of pressure versus the Panthers pass rush on Sunday, and he likely will find himself in a similar scenario in Week 2.

Wilson, to his credit, made some nice plays despite the pocket collapsing many times in Week 1. That said, going up against Bill Belichick's defense will be a pretty tough challenge for the young quarterback, even more so now that his best offensive lineman won't be available.