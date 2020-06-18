NFL rumors: Jets' Jamal Adams requests trade, would welcome move to these 7 teams

There's rarely a dull moment in the AFC East.

This time it's more bad news for fans of the New York Jets.

Jets safety Jamal Adams has requested a trade, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Adams responded to an Instagram comment earlier Thursday, concluding with the message, "Maybe it's time to move on!"

Adams' name came up in rumors around the trade deadline in October, and despite reportedly receiving offers for Adams, the Jets decided to keep him. Adams ripped Jets general manager Joe Douglas in tweets posted on trade deadline day Oct. 29.

The Jets selected Adams with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he quickly became their best player. In fact, you could make a strong case that he's the best safety in football.

What exactly would the Jets be losing if Adams was traded? ESPN's Field Yates shared the 24-year-old's impressive resume.

Jamal Adams:

▫️2x All Pro, 2x Pro Bowler

▫️Only 24 years old

▫️*Currently* under contract through 2021 for $10.7M total

▫️Game-changing, play-wrecking safety

▫️He and JJ Watt are the only players in NFL history with 200+ tackles, 10+ sacks & 25+ PBU within their first 3 seasons









How would Adams leaving the Jets impact the New England Patriots?

His departure would make the Jets defense a lot easier to score points against. That said, the Patriots have had little trouble putting up points on the Jets even when Adams plays. New England has eight straight wins versus New York and scored a combined 63 points in two matchups last season. The Patriots should have no problems extending their win streak against the Jets in 2020 without Adams in New York's secondary.

The ideal scenario for the Patriots would be Adams getting traded to an NFC team, and not a contender in the AFC. The Baltimore Ravens reportedly made an attempt to acquire Adams before the trade deadline last season. The Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, are one of seven teams Adams would welcome a trade to join.

Here are the seven teams to which Jets' Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade, per source:

🏈Ravens

🏈Cowboys

🏈Texans

🏈Chiefs

🏈Eagles

🏈49ers

🏈Seahawks













The other AFC teams on this list are the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. The Ravens, Texans and Chiefs, as well as the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, all are on the Patriots' 2020 regular season schedule. So, even if the Jets trade Adams, the Patriots could still play against the Pro Bowl safety in one of their toughest games of the upcoming season.

NFL rumors: Jets' Jamal Adams requests trade, would welcome move to these 7 teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston