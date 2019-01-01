NFL Rumors: Jets to interview Mike McCarthy for head coach opening

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

NFL Rumors: Jets to interview Mike McCarthy for head coach opening originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Will there be two Super Bowl-winning head coaches in the AFC East next season?

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

It's possible, as the New York Jets reportedly are setting up an interview with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

This comes after McCarthy turned down the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach opening, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

The Packers fired McCarthy in early December, but he's still one of the most experienced head coach candidates on the market, with nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title under his belt from 13 seasons in Green Bay.

  • Patriots again should benefit from lack of AFC East coaching stability

As Rapoport noted, the Jets job would allow McCarthy to work with young quarterback Sam Darnold. He'd face an uphill climb, though: New York finished 4-12 this season, and no team has knocked off the New England Patriots for the division crown since 2008.

The 2018 campaign was the last straw for New York coach Todd Bowles, who joined Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase among those fired on "Black Monday."

Coincidentally enough, McCarthy's replacement in Green Bay also may come from the AFC East. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and linebackers coach Brian Flores both are expected to interview with the Packers for their head coach opening.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

 

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

What to Read Next